Local artist builds Covid memorial, hopes it will stay

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) — If you walk through the Black Hill Regional Park in Boyds, you may stumble across a pyramid memorial, but it may not be there much longer.

Germantown musician and artist Chris Wikman started working on the pyramid covid memorial back in April. The structure originally began as a tribute to his late brother who passed away from lung cancer five years ago. His brother, Lars, loved pyramids and crystals. Wikman started a quartz stone cairn in memory of him years ago, but never finished it.

Not one to let something go to waste, Wikman then reworked the design and developed it into a memorial to pay tribute to the thousands of people who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Now the space, which has served as a solemn place for passerby’s, is in jeopardy of being torn down by Montgomery County parks because it was built without a permit. Some community members want the memorial to remain. Wikman says he’s amazed by the support from the community.

“I was surprised by it because, it’s not obvious, its something that’s hard to find, and I was just like okay, I did wrong, I am not going to lead defending myself for this, but if you want to try and save it, you know that’s beautiful,” said Wikman.

It took Wikman about 6 weeks to make the pyramid from 3,000 pounds of white quartz stone and mud, which were all sourced from the park.