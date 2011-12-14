Local artist adds color to downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A local artist is making his mark on downtown Hagerstown one stroke at a time. Kevin Watson has been painting his entire life.

“I went from crayola crayons to this level here,” says Kevin Watson, the founder and director of ‘Artattack.’

He’s mastered the art of free-hand airbrushing, something he considers a lost technique. He’s spent just two weeks working on a mural at Oasis in Hagerstown. He’s been gradually adding layers of detail.

“This particular part of the piece is supposed to be distant so it lacks detail. Then when you come forward you get more size and detail in the artwork, so this is called perspective,” says Watson.

It’s a technique he teaches to children and adults at the Contemporary School of the Arts and Gallery in Hagerstown. A New York native, Watson has brought his talent to the four-state and he’s looking forward to adding some color to downtown.

“I see a lot of windows, boarded up places, and dusty looking buildings, and I think through art we can contribute and we can beautify this place through art,” says Watson.

Watson says he and his students will be working on a mural at the Hagerstown bus station next year.