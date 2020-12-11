Local art group uses telephone poles for art exhibit promoting masks

Self-portraits are left along telephone poles throughout Hyattstown promoting the same message: wear your mask.

HYATTSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Members of Hyattstown Mill Arts Project used the outdoors as their newest gallery. A series of self-portraits line the town’s telephone polls with the same three words – “wear your mask.”

Bobby Donovan, executive director of HMAP, said that these portraits will likely stay up until there is no longer a need for masks anymore.

“What better way to show your work along 355 that has a positive message to the fellow community to wear your masks?” he said.

“We’ve gotta protect our loved ones, people we come in contact within stores. Quit being selfish and put the mask on. You wear a seatbelt, you can wear a mask,” said member Ann Lundahl.

Artists were prepared to leave their art out in all sorts of weather, including any snowfall that may be coming up, but they had other concerns at first.

“I was really concerned that people would somehow desecrate the art, or shoot it, or do all kinds of weird stuff to it, and it hasn’t happened, so to me, that means that people are receiving it very well and at least tolerating the message. It’s turned out to be very successful that way,” said Risa Hackett, a member of HMAP.

HMAP has previously held other open-air exhibits in collaboration with Hyattstown residents. They contacted these residents again to get the okay on using these telephone poles.

The group also includes poetry as well as all forms of art. They continue to have virtual meetings as well as meetings for their music program, where members get the chance to perform for each other.

Donovan is hoping to reach everyone with this current self-portrait project.

“You would think the 300,000 dead Americans is enough, but apparently it isn’t. So I was hoping that simply putting that message out there: three simple words. Wear your mask. That’s what I was hoping to do,” he said.

Until they are able to reopen their gallery, which is located in the historic Hyattstown Mill building, they will continue to look for other ways to reach people with their art.

“The most important thing is to outreach to the community, to create art, to be creative, to share creative stories. That’s what we’re looking forward to – in person,” said Donovan.