Local allergist provides tips on how to deal with seasonal allergies

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– It’s that time of year when the leaves start to change colors and the weather starts to get cooler, and you may start to deal with your seasonal allergies.

Michelle Walker is a Nurse Practitioner at Premiere Allergist. She said the best way you can deal with those allergies is by taking over-the-counter medicine. Walker said allergies are a way your body responds to a certain irritate and identifies it as a foreign object. She provided some tips on how you may be able to limit your exposure to seasonal allergies.

“Even this time of year, if you are outside and you are working in the yard or the kids are out playing, come in and change your clothes, get a shower to try to control the external things coming inside as much as possible,” Walker said.

Walker told WDVM if you suffer from seasonal allergies to try to avoid being outside from 5 a.m.to 10 a.m. because that is usually when the pollen count is high. She said if you take any over-the-counter medicine like Benadryl, Zyrtec, and your symptoms have not improved to call an allegerist to seek further help.