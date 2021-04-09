Local airports receive COVID relief funding

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Some airports in our area are getting some much-needed monetary relief from the Coronavirus Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The Maryland Congressional Delegation recently announced that more than $23.6 million in COVID relief would be going to state airports. The funds will pay for critical resources to maintain operations like personnel and sanitation to combat the spread of pathogens. Frederick Municipal Airport was awarded just over $57,000.

“It takes some of that burden off our portion to help keep moving this airport forward,” said Frederick Municipal Airport Manager, Rick Johnson. “We’re very appreciative of the fact that it’s 100 percent on top of the fact that we’re receiving this grant money so we do appreciate it.”

This round of federal airport funding for Maryland includes:

$21,295,357 for BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport (Anne Arundel County)

$1,099,888 for Hagerstown Regional-Richard A. Henson Field Airport (Washington County)

$1,023,818 for Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport (Wicomico County)

$91,162 for Martin State Airport (Baltimore County)

$57,162 for Frederick Municipal Airport (Frederick County)

$23,000 for Tipton Airport (Anne Arundel County)

$13,000 for Garrett County Airport (Garrett County)

Last year, the lawmakers announced more than $107 million in COVID-19 economic relief to support airports across Maryland.