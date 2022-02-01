Local advisory council seeks to rebrand Downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Branding is a powerful tool. And is also one of the strategies the city of Hagerstown’s Main Street advisory council is currently focusing on.

For starters, the council is moving away from the term “Main Street Hagerstown” in favor of “Downtown Hagerstown,” which they’ve found residents prefer to use when referring to the area.

The advisory council also advocated for capitalizing on what they called downtown’s “authentic, vibrant and instagrammable” vibe. This rebrand will not apply to the entire city, but it will work in tandem with other efforts to modernize Hagerstown.

“The Main Street rebranding, as well as the A&E district — [which], is also going to do a rebranding — will be ‘City of Hagerstown in partnership with Downtown Hagerstown, Main Street, A&E,” said Hagerstown’s mayor Emily Keller. “So it will be separate.”

The new logo and badges will appear on things like event flyers, clothing, and other merch. The Main Street advisory council said they will be providing updates on the rebrand as they roll out the logo over the next few months.