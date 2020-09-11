Loaded handgun seized in airport on 9/11, per TSA

The passenger was carrying a .45 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets, claiming they forgot it in their bag.

LINTHICUM, Md. (WDVM) — Right before 5 a.m. on Friday, TSA officers seized a loaded handgun from a Prince George’s County resident’s carry-on bag at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to a TSA spokesperson.

When TSA spotted the handgun, they say officers immediately contacted Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who came and removed the gun from the X-ray machine and arrested the individual.

“Now this individual made a pretty bad mistake, first of all he said he forgot he had his loaded gun with him. Forgot he had a loaded gun with him, not good.” Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokesperson

This seize comes after a loaded handgun was found Thursday at Dulles International Airport.

“What I guess is pretty discouraging and highly disappointing is that people continue to bring firearms to checkpoints even 19 years after 9/11” Farbstein stated.

A statement from TSA:

“Today we all take a moment to reflect on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. TSA was created in a time of this nation’s urgent need and we remain just as committed to our mission today as we were 19 years ago…an attack on our transportation system will not happen again. Not on our watch.” Andrea R. Mishoe, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maryland

Farbstein explained to WDVM the proper way to travel with a handgun:

“If you want to transport your firearm, first of all make sure it’s unloaded. Then you take it to the airline check-in counter and it needs to be in a locked, hard-sided, case to declare that you’re going to fly with it. The airline will make sure that it is transported in the belly on the plane, never in the cabin of the plane where someone might have access to it” said Farbstein.

For more details on how to properly travel with a handgun, visit TSA’s website.

