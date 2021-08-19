Living Through Loss is a program in Frederick Maryland that helps parents who lost children to overdose

FREDERICK, MD. (WDVM) — Second Street and Hope of Frederick, is a non-profit in Frederick, Maryland, that helps alleviate suffering related to poverty and addiction. They recently created a new project called Living through loss to support parents who lost their children to overdose.

Beginning on Monday, September 13th, 2021, the nonprofit will host a six-week grief group for parents who lost a child to overdose and other addictions related to death.

Second Street and Hope of Frederick says, the program is free and offers therapy resources and family support. People can also attend virtually.

“It’s very hard to come to the first group and we recognize that it takes a lot of courage, but the experience is that when you come to the first group and you start to meet the other parents it starts to feel like a really comforting and good place to be. So I would just want to encourage parents to take that step,” said Jamie Eaton, Board Secretary of Second Street and Hope.

To get involved click here.