Living Through Loss Community is a program designed to help grieving parents

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Second Street and Hope are a non-profit IN Frederick, Maryland, that helps alleviate suffering related to poverty and addiction. They recently created a new project to support parents who lost their children to overdose.

The initiative is called Living Through Loss Community, which is a six-week quarterly program led by therapists.

The program will offer workshops, seminars, and community outings. The mission of this project is to support grieving parents, and spread knowledge of the harmful impact drugs can have on families.

The program will also hold seminars for grandparents who are now raising their grandchildren.

“I want families to know that you don’t have to do this alone. There’s a community of people who are walking this same journey and we want to create a community where parents can walk together on that journey,” said Jamie Eaton, Board Secretary of Second Street and Hope.

Beginning in July 2021, the nonprofit will be offering a monthly open-share grief group on the first Thursday of each month.