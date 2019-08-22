Live school bus driver fire emergency training prepares staff

This is the first live-burn demonstration with Washington County Public Schools and the Hagerstown Fire Department

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Around 400 Washington County Public Schools (WCPS) bus drivers looked on as Hagerstown fire crews illustrated how fast a school bus could potentially go up in flames.

The simulation had two parts, an evacuation drill for a regular and special needs school bus, as well as a live burn demonstration.

“It’s big to stay uphill and upwind in the event of a fire or emergency, especially along the roadway,” said Battalion Chief Adam Hopkins, of the Hagerstown Fire Department.

Hopkins adds, it’s important to get children at least 100 feet away from the school bus in case of an emergency.

Madison Blosser is just one of several junior firefighters that assisted in one of the first live burn demonstrations with Washington County Public Schools and the Hagerstown Fire Department, a valuable experience for all in attendance in the event of a real emergency.

“It shows us how fast we actually need to move and how serious we need to take this,” she said, a junior firefighter with Long Meadow Fire Department.

WCPS will provide a training video for staff, so those who weren’t able to make it out on Thursday will still benefit from the exercise.