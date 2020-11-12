Governor Hogan provides COVID-19 updates

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Hogan is set to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. today.

The governor will discuss more investments and initiatives to protect Maryland’s health, according to Hogan’s public schedule.

Hogan condemned federal failure to compromise and join together to protect struggling American cities.

“Our leaders in Washington on both sides of the aisle need to put the politics aside, do their jobs. and get this done for the American people,” Hogan said.

Governor Hogan announced further CARES act funding allocations as part of the Maryland Strong economic recovery initiative, including restaurant relief, a layoff aversion fund, and Maryland’s stockpile of PPE.

Hogan previously announced minimized capacities for bars and restaurants and increased travel restrictions for Maryland this week.