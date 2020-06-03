Maryland’s non-essential businesses can reopen Friday at 5 p.m.

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan gave an update to Maryland’s roadmap to recovery from COVID-19 on Wednesday. He announced that non-essential businesses can reopen starting 5 p.m. this Friday, June 5.

The reopened businesses will only be allowed a 50% capacity, and masks must be worn by everyone inside. This includes lifting closures on nail salons ,tanning salons as well as massage parlors and tattoo studios. These personal service businesses must be appointment only, and have strict safety protocols, according to the governor. Hogan is continuing to give individual counties control in when they allow reopenings on the local level.

State government agencies are still phasing in reopening. According to Hogan’s deputy communications director Kata D. Hall, normal operations for state government will begin Monday, June 8. “MVA and other customer-facing agencies will begin phased reopening,” Hall said.

21) Governor Hogan continues to caution Marylanders to remain vigilant, stay home as much as possible, continue to telework whenever possible, continue practicing physical distancing, and avoid crowds or large gatherings. — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) June 3, 2020

Phase 2 comes after the state’s total COVID-19 hospitalizations enter the lowest level since April 15, according to the governor’s office. Montgomery County — a major problem area in Maryland for high COVID-19 cases — has seen a drop in percent of positive cases from a high of 32.64% to a current rate of 12.9%, the governor’s office said.

Maryland’s best practices to business reopenings.

As of June 3, the Maryland Health Department reports the following statewide data:

Number of confirmed cases: 54,982

Number of persons tested negative: 272,643

Total testing volume: 380,716

Number of confirmed deaths: 2,519

Number of probable deaths: 122

Currently hospitalized: 1,109

Acute care: 638

Intensive care: 471

Ever hospitalized: 9,111

Released from isolation: 3,970

Phase 1 of reopening began on May 29, which allowed outdoor dining, outdoor youth sports and more. All the reopenings come with safety protocols still in place: Wearing face coverings, social distancing and increased sanitizing.

This story will be updated.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM