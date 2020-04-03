Gov. Hogan gives Maryland update on COVID-19 on April 3

(WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is giving an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2:15 p.m. on April 3. Watch it live here.

Hogan said the state has confirmed widespread community transmission of the disease. He signed legislation on April 3 that expands access to telehealth services for Maryland residents.

As of 10 a.m. today, Maryland has 2,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), with 427 new case reported within the last 24 hours. This is according to the latest data on the Maryland government’s coronavirus page. The data reports 42 deaths statewide.

Montgomery County remains the highest populated county of COVID-19 cases at 566, with nine deaths. Frederick County has 54 cases with two deaths and Washington County has 27 COVID-19 cases. Allegany County reported its first two cases of COVID-19 this week.

Maryland, along with Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, is under a stay-at-home order. This means residents can only leave their homes for necessities such as: Food, medical services, caring for family member/friend, caring for animals, and traveling to place of employment at an essential business. People found in violation of the order face a class 1 misdemeanor, the governor said. Maryland State Police clarified that they will not randomly stop drivers on the road to check compliance, but they will check compliance if they stop a driver for a traffic stop or crash investigation.

Watch Hogan’s full April 3 update:

