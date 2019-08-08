Live from the completed Conococheague aqueduct

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — The National Park Service is joining the town of Williamsport to celebrate the completed Conococheague aqueduct and a new C&O visitor center headquarters.

For the first time since 1924, the historic aqueduct is now watered and fully operational, allowing canal boats to pass over the creek. The National Park Service restored the aqueduct using timber and original stones.

