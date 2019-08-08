Live from the completed Conococheague aqueduct

Maryland

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — The National Park Service is joining the town of Williamsport to celebrate the completed Conococheague aqueduct and a new C&O visitor center headquarters.

For the first time since 1924, the historic aqueduct is now watered and fully operational, allowing canal boats to pass over the creek. The National Park Service restored the aqueduct using timber and original stones.

WDVM’s Stephanie Duprey was live at Cushwa Basin to give us details. Stay tuned for her full story at 5!

Tune in to the news at noon where you’ll see Stephanie Duprey WDVM in Williamsport for the celebration of the Conococheague Aqueduct.

Posted by WDVM on Thursday, August 8, 2019

