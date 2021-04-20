Live events return to New Spire Arts

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Maryland theatre New Spire Arts is resuming live events this week with new and exciting programming.

With easing restrictions New Spire Arts have prepared a number of programs in the next several weeks with hybrid performances as well. New Spire Arts says people are responding well and are eager for the in-person interaction between the audience and actors again.

Gerard Gibbs, Executive Director said, “People are hungry for this type of not only the social setting but also social setting but again the interaction with the artists. There was the option to do this all virtually with artists being in remote locations T thought no. We wanted to take a step closer to being back where we used to be.”

To kick live performances off April 20th there will be an independent film showing. Click here to purchase tickets.