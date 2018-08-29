Live bomb found in a Frostburg residence
One occupant charged for making the device
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. - An Allegany County man was arrested on charges for making a bomb.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal said Roger Shaffer is facing charges for manufacturing and possessing a destructive device and possessing material with intent to create a destructive device.
Authorities say a domestic assault call on August 28 brought them to Pleasant Street in Frostburg. An occupant told officials they believed Shaffer made a pipe bomb in the home.
Officials found the bomb live and functional. Shaffer was then sent to the Allegany County Detention Center, but no injuries were reported.
