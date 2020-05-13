Maryland converts to safer at home advisory on May 15

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland can begin reopening this Friday, May 15 at 5 p.m. (Scroll down for the full press conference replay).

“Maryland has achieved the 14 day trend of plateauing and declining numbers,” Hogan said Wednesday during his 5 p.m. press conference. The stay-at-home order will become a “safer at home public health advisory” this Friday.

Local county leaders will have the jurisdiction to reopen at a slower rate. Montgomery County, along with Prince George’s County, have made it clear that it’s not yet ready to move into Stage One, Hogan said.

So what does Stage One look like? Hogan’s Deputy Communications Director Kata D. Hall tweeted some details as Hogan was speaking live.

Retail and Personal Services: Retail stores can reopen with 50% indoor capacity manufacturing may resume operations; personal services (barber shops and hair salons) may reopen at up to 50% capacity and by appointment only. Pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washes, and art galleries will also be able to begin reopening.

Religious Services: Churches and houses of worship may begin to safely hold religious services. Outside services are strongly encouraged, but inside services may be permitted at 50% capacity or less with appropriate safety protocols.

16) If Stage One activities resume without a spike in hospitalizations, a sustained spike in ICU cases, or significant outbreaks of community transmission, then we will be in a position to move to Stage Two of Maryland’s recovery plan. — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 13, 2020

The governor adds that the crisis is not over. He encourages vulnerable populations to continue staying home as much as possible, and wants employers to continue allowing telework if possible.

He also said Marylanders should continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and take other preventative measures to stay safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the following about COVID-19:

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.



Watch a full replay of the press conference here:

The governor already eased some restrictions in the state this month, including opening up shooting ranges, golfing, tennis, recreational boating and other outdoor activities — with safety measures still in place.

Also on May 7, the State Superintendent of Schools joined Hogan at the podium after he announced the eased restrictions to officially close in-person schooling in Maryland for the remainder of the academic year.

751 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported over the last 24 hours, the Maryland Department of Health reports, making the statewide case total 34,812. Montgomery County is among the areas hit the hardest with confirmed cases – zip code 20906 reports the most cases within the county.

[Related: Some clarity now on Maryland schools this spring, but big questions linger]

Jason Guevara, 13, a member of the Baltimore Armour U-13 soccer club team works out by himself on an empty soccer field, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Laruel, Md. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan eased up restrictions and allowed residents to visit parks, playgrounds and play sports such as golf and tennis beginning Thursday morning. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

[Related: Maryland General Assembly hears from hundreds about jobless claims frustrations]

Maryland residents discuss trouble with unemployment website

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland residents are using words like “soul crushing” to describe their experiences with a state website to try to get unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. Scores of residents told state lawmakers about problems they have had with the process during an online hearing. Lawmakers say more than 1,100 people signed up to testify before leaders of two Maryland Senate committees. The state’s labor department says there have been an unprecedented number of claims. The department says Maryland has been able to pay more than 327,600 claims during the pandemic. It also says 90% of claimants have received payments within 21 days. Reported by Brian Witte for Associated Press on May 12, 2020.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM