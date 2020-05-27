Outdoor dining, youth sports resume in Maryland starting May 29 at 5 p.m.

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said restaurants can reopen to outdoor dining on May 29 at 5 p.m., with safety measurements in place. This includes increased sanitizing and temperature checks of employees.

Safe youth sports activities can also reopen, Hogan said, with limited group sizes and limited touching of equipment. Youth day camp can resume outdoor activities with capacity limitations. No out of state or overnight campers are allowed.

Outdoor pools can open and must have strict social distancing, and patrons must sign in and sign out. There will be a 25% capacity cap at outdoor pools. Drive in movie theatres can also reopen, Hogan said.

“If these encouraging trends continue into next week, we will then be in a position to enter stage 2” of recovery, Hogan said. However, he maintains that Marylanders should remain vigilant.

“The fight against this virus is by no means over,” Hogan said. “Just because you can do something does not mean you should.”

Full replay of Hogan’s Wednesday update:

Maryland has now confirmed over 48,000 COVID-19 cases statewide since tracking first began. In the last 24 hours, the Maryland Department of Health reported 736 new positive cases.

Here’s a statewide breakdown provided by the department of health as of May 27, 2020:

Number of persons tested negative: 213,632

Number of confirmed deaths: 2,270

Number of probable deaths: 122

Currently hospitalized: 1,338

Acute care: 818

Intensive care: 520

Ever hospitalized: 8,281

Released from isolation: 3,401

Locally, Washington County has had 418 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 12 deaths related to COVID-19. Montgomery County is among the highest in the state impacted by COVID-19 — reporting 10,467 confirmed cases at least 535 deaths. Frederick County reports 1,786 confirmed cases and 96 deaths as of Wednesday. In the early weeks, Allegany County was among the few areas in Maryland with little to no cases. Now, the county reports 177 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.

