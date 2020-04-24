Maryland’s Road to Recovery plan

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan shared his official Road to Recovery plan from COVID-19 for the state of Maryland at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 24. Hogan was joined by Maryland Dept. of Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz and Tom Inglesby Director of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

While the coronavirus response team has now become the coronavirus recovery team, Hogan said until a vaccine is created, life will still be very different from before and precautions must continue to be taken. The Roadmap is divided into Low Risk, Medium Risk, and High Risk categories for activities, the governor’s office said.

“The decisions on what “Low Risk” activities can resume will not be announced in whole as one

package, but rather as a phased rollout over a period of time using the White House’s

recommended gating protocols,” the roadmap states.

Changes to “Low Risk” activities is the first stage of recovery, and involves business, community, religious, and quality of life improvements.

Full announcement:

Earlier this week, Hogan outlined his four building blocks to recovery.

The four building blocks are:

Expanding testing capability

Increasing hospital surge capacity

Increasing supply of personal protective equipment

Robust contact tracing

Expanded testing

On Monday, Hogan was joined by Maryland’s First Lady, Yumi Hogan, in announcing that they have acquired 500,000 testing kits from Yumi’s home country of South Korea. Hogan said over the past month, the state expanded testing capability by over 5,000%. Prince George’s County housed the state’s first drive-thru testing early on, and now drive-thru testing is available statewide, including in Hagerstown, Maryland. University of Maryland was granted $2 million by the state to be able to conduct 20,000 tests per day, Hogan said.

Increased surge capacity

Hagerstown’s correctional facility and the facility in Jessup will have 100 additional beds to treat COVID-19 patients who are inmates and employees of the corrections and detention centers. The state is constructing 22 surge response tents across the state.

Contact tracing

Hogan said they confirmed a contract with the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) Wednesday morning, which will “quadruple” the case investigation capability for contact tracing. NORC has offices in Bethesda, Md. There’s also a new contact tracing platform launched by the state Wednesday, called COVID Link.

The latest COVID-19 case data provided by Maryland Dept. of Health

Number of Confirmed Cases: 16,616 Last 24 hours: +879

Confirmed Deaths: 723 Last 24 hours: +43

Number of Negative Test Results: 68,100 Last 24 hours: +3,737

Released from Isolation: 1,108 Last 24 hours: +68

Ever Hospitalized: 3,618 Last 24 hours: +141



Case data by county breakdown