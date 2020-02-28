Literacy program helps kids improve reading

CLEAR SPRING, Md (WDVM)–Clear Spring Elementary School is excited about the progress of their new early literacy program.

The program allows reading tutors to work one-on-one with students for fifteen minutes every day. Most of the students who participate in the program are kindergartners. The principal, who struggled with reading when she was younger, said the program is a vision of hers. Although the program has only been in existence for about a year, the school says students have made immense progress so far.

“It’s just a lot bigger than knowing a letter and a sound a letter and letter sounds but that’s where it starts. So we want informed citizens, we want students who go out and make a difference. We want students to make good grades so we start first in the early grades,” said Clear Spring Elementary Principal Carly Pumphrey.

The school hopes to see the program continue to grow over the next few years.