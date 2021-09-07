LIRS continues efforts to help Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees in an Italian Red Cross refugee camp, in Avezzano, Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. This quarantine camp in Abruzzo, central Italy, where 1,250 migrants are hosted, is expected to close in a week as the quarantine expires and they are moved to other structures to apply for asylum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — One Maryland non-profit is continuing its efforts in making sure Afghan refugees get the supplies they need.

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) has collected diapers, school supplies, toothbrushes, toothpaste and toys, all of which will go to Afghan families that are going to resettle in the DMV area. President and CEO of the organization Krish O’mara Vignaraha said that thousands of people from all across the county have come together wanting to help the cause.

“We actually have about 50 volunteers coming in this week to help us sort through the piles and piles of what we have in our office, and then after they’re sorted out, they’ll be going to different locations,” said Vignaraha.

The organization will soon work on finding affordable housing, drivers who can take the family to English as second language classes, or pick them up from the airports, and more ways to help the ongoing effort for the refugees.