Lifting of COVID restrictions by Governor Hogan gets qualified support from General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Now that Governor Hogan has lifted COVID restrictions on restaurants and other Maryland facilities, reactions are coming in from the General Assembly.

Lawmakers all seem to agree that the move points the state in the right direction, but some want to proceed a little more cautiously than others. In either case, some members of the House of Delegates are looking forward to restrictions finally being pulled back a bit.

Delegate Brooke Lierman (D — Baltimore City) said, “I think that we have to make sure that we follow the guidelines of our health professionals, so I am so excited to go to Camden Yards this summer and eat at restaurants instead of just getting takeout.”

Lierman’s colleague across the aisle, Delegate Neil Parrott (R – Washington County), agrees the timing is right for the governor to be lifting restrictions.

“It’s good news. We’re on the right track,” said Parrott. “We’re hoping by fall everything is open. Football games. I’d like to see the Ravens.”

Still, Delegate Lierman says the real answer to putting the pandemic in the rear-view mirror is a successful distribution of vaccines in every Maryland community. That may best be decided not in Annapolis, but in every local community.

Lierman said, “Local governments can take stronger action as well because we are a very wide and different state with many different counties and localities so I think it’s important that local governments retain their ability to set more stringent guidelines.

Polling shows that most Marylanders are unhappy with the vaccine rollout. Governor Hogan says that half of those over 65 in the state have already been vaccinated.

The 50 percent limit on restaurant capacity will be lifted as of 5 p.m. on Friday.