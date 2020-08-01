Lifehouse Church is closing its campus at Leitersburg Cinemas

"Even if you shut down one campus, the church can never shut down and hope doesn't shut down."

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM )– Lifehouse Church announced that they will be closing their campus at Leitersburg Cinemas.

The last weekend of service at cinema will be held Sunday, August 2. This decision stemmed from the bankruptcy filing from owners New Vision Theatres and the permanent shutdown of the Leitersburg Cinemas.

Because of the bankruptcy, the property is not able to keep up with Lifehouse Church’s lease and as a result, the facility can no longer be in use.

The church has been apart of the community for the past 12 years. Lifehouse transformed the cinema into a place people can feel comfortable and participate in a worship experience.

It was designed to make attendees feel welcomed and connected, by offering a breakfast café, exciting kid's programs, an uplifting worship experience, and an area for prayer.







Photos courtesy of Lifehouse Church

“While we’re disappointed that we are closing down one location we understand that the church is not closing down. Even if you shut down one campus, the church can never shut down and hope doesn’t shut down. We want to say welcome home to everyone who had been attending the cinemas, and invite them to join us at our other location in Hagerstown or our Chambersburg campus.” said Lead Pastor Patrick Grach.