Life coach has advice for COVID-19 family stress

SHARPSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A certified life coach has been working with families trying to keep their marriages on track, but the coronavirus pandemic, with its confining “stay-at-home” rules has presented some difficult challenges that can lead to stress in the household.

Having kids at home all day with routines disrupted compounds the pressure to hold things together. But Jennifer Silbert, a certified “life coach” in Sharpsburg, is working with couples to keep their relationships happy and healthy by effectively managing conflict and developing strategies for preserving the peace under one roof.

Silbert has even looked at data which shows a spike in divorce rates soon after Christmas and summer vacations when stress may have taken its toll.

“It is so important to manage conflict and create hurt-free zones in the house,” says Silbert. “Couples must protect themselves from permanent damage that this pandemic environment can bring about.”

Some simple Silbert rules: “Don’t let the small stuff get in the way, focus on fun and don’t be afraid to reach out for help.”