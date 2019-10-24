Library’s Executive Director retires after 24 years

"The community needs libraries now more than ever."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Library staff say the library’s future is bright and that’s due to the leadership of Mary Baykan. However, after 24 years of service, she will be retiring next week.

Since 1995, Baykan has made tremendous impacts for libraries across the state. She successfully got a bill passed in Maryland’s House of Delegates and Senate back in 2006, to provide $5-million a year for library construction. In Washington County, she spearheaded the development of the Clear Spring, Smithsburg, Boonsboro and Hancock libraries.

“Communities are free only because they can read and judge for themselves, decide what the facts are.” said Baykan. “That’s the legacy of the library, free and open library where people have the right to read what they want when they want.”

Baykan will be retiring on October 31.