Libraries and doctors partner for Children’s Mental Health Matters Week

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Libraries in Maryland and John Hopkins Community Physicians teamed up to offer new kits that provide social and emotional tools for kids.

These kits are a part of a Learning From Home initiative that provides kids with hands on educational enrichment tools. To celebrate Mental Health Matters Week, there’s a new line of kits that provides 5 different types of mental health activities focusing on yoga, mindfulness, writing prompts, emotions, and touch.

Deb Spurrier, children’s services supervisor, said, “Those kits provide parents a great starting point to talk about emotions, identifying emotions, how to work through your emotions, how to be mindful to feel those emotions happening and how to work through those, especially as they’re going to be returning to the classroom. It will be a very emotional time for them.”

In 2018, John Hopkins Community Physicians opened a practice in Urbana, Maryland, which began the partnership with the library. When libraries began to struggle financially, they were quick to step up and help.

Dr. Steven Kravet, president of John Hopkins Community Physicians, said, “We’re always looking for opportunities to partner with synergistic sectors and tools to help our kids.”

The kits are made for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade children. For more information on FCPS Smart Start Kits, click here.