Librarians Bring Smiles to Children’s Vaccine Clinics

Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Employees for Frederick county public libraries are teaming up with the health department to administer Covid vaccines to children, but with a twist.

“The idea came from a colleague who said what can we do to help the littles and their families while they’re getting their shot,” Children’s services supervisor at the Walkersville Branch Library, Heather Hart explained. “So she said, why not send the children’s library.”

The clinic featured characters such as Santa Claus, elves and even a giant unicorn. The clinic also provided a therapy dog ready to lick away any leftover tears. Parents and children both raved over the different characters soothing some of their vaccine anxiety.

“It definitely eases a lot of stress. My kids, it eases their stress the first time we were here. They had a puppet and the puppet kind of comforted them and now with the second shot, there’s a fat unicorn walking around so who could resist that,” said Paula Courange.

The Frederick Health Department is also requiring that all kids have an appointment scheduled before getting their shot. The Frederick County Public Library and its special visitors will be hosting the children’s vaccine clinic until December 18th.

