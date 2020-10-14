LGBTQ advocates want people to understand the importance of the proper use of pronouns

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Pronouns are something that most of us are familiar with. Many people use it to identify gender.
However, for the LGBTQ community, it can be difficult if someone associates them with the wrong pronoun.
Studies from the LGBT Life Center, show that identifying someone who is transgender, with the wrong pronoun, can severely impact their mental health.
“Our most commonly used pronouns (he/she) specifically refers to a person’s gender. For queer, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and transgender people, these pronouns may not fit, can create discomfort, and can cause stress and anxiety,” states the LGBT Life Center.
It is crucial that people understand the importance of using correct pronouns, and not just assuming someone’s gender identity.
A study from the Journal of Adolescent Health shows that in transgender youth, using correct pronouns and names reduces depression and suicide risks.
“We’re already going through a lot of confusion and scary things in our head and our minds, and in order for us to feel supported and to be able to move forward and grow we have to have those pronouns supported,” said Jaden Raerhys, Board Member of the Washington County Gay-Straight Alliance.
LGBTQ advocates say support is everything and for people struggling with gender identity know that you are not alone and there are resources are available to guide you.
National Resource Center for LGBT Aging
Transgender American Veterans Association
Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN)
“Whats most important is to believe in ourselves and to not give up,” said Raerhys.
- Clear skies tonight, but not as chilly
- Technical high school teacher awarded $50,000 from Harbor Freight national teaching award
- Maryland defense not fazed by loss of time due to COVID-19
- VIDEO: Reed Sunahara looks ahead to two-game stint against TCU
- GOP argues Barrett is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court; Dems worry she won’t be impartial
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App