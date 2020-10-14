LGBTQ advocates want people to understand the importance of the proper use of pronouns

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Pronouns are something that most of us are familiar with. Many people use it to identify gender.

However, for the LGBTQ community, it can be difficult if someone associates them with the wrong pronoun.

Studies from the LGBT Life Center, show that identifying someone who is transgender, with the wrong pronoun, can severely impact their mental health.







“Our most commonly used pronouns (he/she) specifically refers to a person’s gender. For queer, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and transgender people, these pronouns may not fit, can create discomfort, and can cause stress and anxiety,” states the LGBT Life Center.

It is crucial that people understand the importance of using correct pronouns, and not just assuming someone’s gender identity.

A study from the Journal of Adolescent Health shows that in transgender youth, using correct pronouns and names reduces depression and suicide risks.

“We’re already going through a lot of confusion and scary things in our head and our minds, and in order for us to feel supported and to be able to move forward and grow we have to have those pronouns supported,” said Jaden Raerhys, Board Member of the Washington County Gay-Straight Alliance.













LGBTQ advocates say support is everything and for people struggling with gender identity know that you are not alone and there are resources are available to guide you.

National LGBTQ Task Force

Bisexual Resource Center

Transgender Law Center

Anti-Violence Project

National Resource Center for LGBT Aging

Transgender American Veterans Association

Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN)

“Whats most important is to believe in ourselves and to not give up,” said Raerhys.