HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — How do you know if your child is prepared for Kindergarten? A Maryland state assessment used to determine whether a child is ready for elementary shows more than half of Pre-K students are not prepared for success in kindergarten.

Results from the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment found only 40% of kids are prepared for elementary school. That’s 7% less than the 2019-2020 school year.

The Maryland State Department of Education says COVID-19 played a huge role but teachers say funding is one of the main factors as well.

“It makes me want to get to work I think that’s the great thing about children. There is so much potential and ability in these little bodies you know they are brimming with curiosity and energy,” said Jennifer Martin, President of the Montgomery County Education Association.

33% of students are approaching but need additional instruction, and 27% require targeted support.

The kindergarten readiness assessment found that it’s more of a problem amongst English learners, those with disabilities, and children with low-income families.

Martin says the pandemic plays a role but funding does also.

“We want to make sure that we make this a field where the best people are going, and that takes money. And it also takes money to have the school buildings and resources, the materials that kids need to learn and grow in a safe and good environment,” she said.

The test scores show among the more than 600 thousand students that entered kindergarten this school year there’s a 23% point gap in levels of readiness among children from low-income families and those in higher-income homes.

Martin says this has always been a problem even before the pandemic.

“That’s because people who live in poverty, have a lot of stresses and pressures and needs that that crew make life much harder and learning much harder. So, you know, it’s not a surprise, and it’s certainly something that we as a union, tried to make sure we’re addressing in the things that we asked for from our employer,” she said.

The assessment also shows a lower percentage of readiness between African Americans, Hispanics, and their white peers.

Martin says it’s vital to bring in teachers who can connect with the community they work in.

“It’s about making sure that our students have the resources that are needed,” she said.

With children returning to the classroom and hopes of more funding martin is optimistic test scores will go up.

“They’ll be catching up. I believe that there’s if we invest as much as we need to, the children are going to be okay. The question is, do we have the will, as a society as taxpayers, to invest in our children as they need us to?” she said.

WDVM reached out to the Maryland State Department of Education to learn how they plan to tackle this issue and improve these scores but we did not receive a response just yet.