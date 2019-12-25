Lend-a-Hand Project delivers nearly 4,000 hot meals to residents

"It's amazing to see how much they care on and off the job."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– With the help of countless volunteers, Meritus Health is making sure nearly 4,000 Washington County residents aren’t forgotten about during the holiday season.



“It gives you an opportunity to think about how less fortunate some people are, where we can take time out, help people out,” said Meritus Health Volunteer Darrin Eichelberger. “The main thing here is, the staff here at Meritus work 24/7, 365 days a year and they’re there for each and every person.”



Meritus Health, numerous local fire departments, EMS and volunteers broke a record for their 2019 Lend-a-Hand Project, providing nearly 4,000 meals to residents, the largest number ever in it’s 18-year history.



“We run 16,000 calls a year, most of them in the city of Hagerstown so being able to give them something and for them to see us without it being an emergency with a smile on our face, bringing them food and wishing them a Merry Christmas it’s just something we want to do and love to do,” said President of Community Rescue Service Inc. Donna Mitchell.



Volunteers and first responders went door-to-door in neighborhoods hand delivering warm meals and desserts. Many hugs and holiday greetings were shared, but for one resident, the hard work stood out to her the most.



“Some of the busiest people in our area take the time to make the meal and then deliver it.” said Hagerstown resident Carol Shull. “It’s just amazing to me, it really shows how much they care both on the job and off.”



Most importantly, the volunteers and first responders have a special message for the thousands of folks that received a hot meal.



“If you’re one of the fortunate ones that recieved a hot meal, just know it came with hope and love but most importantly it came from the staff here at Meritus hospital.” said Eichelberger.



For residents wanting to get a meal next year, all they have to do is sign up with Meritus Health and they’ll be sure to get one.

