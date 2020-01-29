Lemonade Stand bill introduced in Maryland House, Montgomery County child speaks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Delegates Neil Parrott (R-Md.) and Steve Johnson (D-Md.) introduced the Lemonade Stand bill in Annapolis Tuesday.

House Bill 52 will allow anyone under the age of 18 to run a lemonade stand on their property without penalties. The bill prevents local governments form enforcing regulations or requiring permits for lemonade stands.

“We want to make a statement that we want our kids to learn, get this business experience and be young entrepreneurs and to move on to have businesses one day,” said Johnson.

Other states including New York, California, Texas and Illinois have already passed bills that protect kid from fines for lemonade stands. This is in response to several instances where lemonade stands were shutdown and fined due to not having permits or following licensing laws.

In 2011, two kids in Montgomery County were fined $500 for a lemonade stand on their front lawn during the US Open golf tournament. Xander Alpier, one of the kids fined, spoke at the hearing Tuesday.

Alpier, now in eighth grade, says at the time he felt discouraged and just wanted to raise money. Alpier and his friend and raising money for the Georgetown Children’s Cancer Center. They raised around $4,000 from their lemonade stand.

While the fine was eventually rescinded for Alpier and his friend, this law will guarantee it won’t happen again to any child.

“I’m very optimistic that this bill will pass in Maryland. There shouldn’t be a need but there is, a need to be able to protect kids,” said Parrott.

Delegates say protecting lemonade stands encourages a strong work ethic and entrepreneurship in young kids.

If passed by the state House and Senate, the bill will go into effect October 1, 2020.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article had the location of Xander Alpier’s lemonade stand incident incorrect. Alpier is from Montgomery County.