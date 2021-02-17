Legislators at Maryland General Assembly working to reopen schools, help fight foreclosures and evictions

Sen. Shelly Hettleman (D – Baltimore County) has a bill to help those facing foreclosure and eviction from the pandemic with legal assistance.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan has delivered his supplemental budget to the General Assembly at the State House.

His $1.5 billion proposal covers federal relief for schools and assistance for utility bills, childcare and meals. The governor wants to focus on reopening schools safely, and he devoted more that $900 million to help school systems turn on their classroom lights.

WDVM spoke to one state senator who’s got her eye on preventing foreclosure and eviction with legal help to complement financial assistance.

“I have a bill to provide those facing foreclosure, eviction with legal assistance,” said Senator Shelly Hettleman (D- Baltimore County). “We know that housing court can be really complicated and that so often landlords come in with legal assistance and have the professional expertise to navigate the system. Unfortunately tenants don’t have that same expertise.”

The governor’s supplemental spending plan includes $1 million for housing.