Lead paint found on nearly 600 girl’s bicycles, seized at the border

BALTIMORE (WDVM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recently seized 598 girl’s bicycles in Baltimore that were coated in “excessive levels of harmful lead paint,” according to CBP.

Brand of bike: Dripe X. Courtesy: CBP

The Dripe-X bikes were shipped from China and on their way to San Bernardino, Calif., valued at $84,000.

When the bikes arrived at the border, CPSC took samples, testing them for potential lead content. After the tests were returned, indicating the bikes had high levels of lead content in the paint, they were seized.

Keith Fleming, CBP’s Acting Director of Field Operations in Baltimore said in a statement, “Customs and Border Protection and our consumer safety partners take very serious our mission of protecting our nation’s citizens against potentially dangerous imports, particularly products that may be especially harmful to our most vulnerable – our children.”

To report potential dangerous products, click here.