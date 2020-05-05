Lawsuit challenges Gov. Hogan’s authority to impose COVID-19 restrictions

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Frustration with the pace at which Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is lifting restrictions from the COVID-19 crisis has led to a lawsuit over his exercise of power.

While Washington County Republican Delegate Neil Parrott says he salutes the governor’s leadership during the pandemic, he questions whether he has the authority to impose a stay-at-home order without consulting the General Assembly. Parrot and the other plaintiffs believe the governor has overstepped his bounds with excessive executive orders and feels there should be more of a balance of power between the state’s branches of government.

“It should be equal branches of government,” says Parrott. “The executive, the legislative and the judiciary. “We’re bringing the judiciary to see what it thinks about this.”

More than 1,200 Marylanders have died from the coronavirus, but the number of patients hospitalized has decreased for the third straight day, as of Sunday. Those 1,600 or so patients hospitalized from COVID-19 infections is the lowest rate in five days.

The issue, according to Parrot and his fellow plaintiffs, is the governor’s authority under the Constitution and his arbitrary decision to decide what is — and is not — an essential business. As for the support Parrot and his fellow plaintiffs may have from constituents, Mark Bishop is a utility worker, essential under the governor’s guidelines.

“I support Neil Parrott on his decision,’ says Bishop, “though I’m sorry it had to come down to a court case as far as suing the governor.”

Even after Parrott has gone the judicial route to challenge the governor’s exercise of power, he may still call for the governor to ease up on restrictions where the rate for fatalities and positive tests are lower — like in Washington County.

