Lawsuit against Montgomery County Council for new use-of-force policy

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lawsuit against Montgomery County Council for new use-of-force policy

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A police union is suing Montgomery County over their new use-of-force policy, which was passed a few months ago. Officer the use of force has been in question for some time as police involved incidents are now the center of attention across the country.

The new policy does not sit well with the Fraternal Order of Police – Lodge 35, who represents Montgomery County police officers. The union announced they are suing the Montgomery County Council for Bill-27 as they say it quotes “Directly affects the health and safety of officers.” the policy restricts officers’ from use of force techniques like neck restraints or choke-holds, hitting a person in handcuffs, or shooting at a moving vehicle.

Councilmember Will Jawando, who is a lead sponsor of the bill, is also pulling student resource officers out of schools as data shows minority students are arrested at a much higher rate than their peers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories