Lawmakers urging Montgomery Co. residents to apply for property tax credit

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — State lawmakers are urging qualified residents in Montgomery County to apply for a homeowner’s property tax credit program.

This tax credit specifically helps middle to low income households that have a maximum gross household income of $60,000. Sate Senator Craig Zucker says residents in Montgomery County were missing out on tens of millions of dollars due to a state department of taxation and assessments error.

“A lot of Montgomery County residents were short changed, so we went ahead and fixed that so over the next month Montgomery County residents will receive letters, and you’ll be getting a check in the mail by the end of the month, totaling more than a thousand dollars, that’s needed now more than ever,” said Zucker.

County Executive Marc Elrich said last year more than 4,300 property owners received more than $5.6 million in tax credit.

