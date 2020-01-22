Lawmakers to discuss range of issues at Maryland State House Wednesday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — In this second full week at the Maryland General Assembly, a range of issues are setting the pace for the 70-some days remaining in this 2020 session.

On the fiscal front is the Department of Legislative Services analysis that Governor Larry Hogan’s proposed $47.8 billion budget is about $37 million short of projected revenue.

This could be a concern of State Comptroller Peter Franchot, who will begin the process of mailing tax returns next week. He will address the Maryland Chamber of Commerce at the State House Wednesday afternoon.

The Chamber is expected to weigh in on a controversial proposal to tax digital advertising in the state. Raising revenue from sports wagering is also a possible point of discussion. Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder and Senate President Bill Ferguson and other legislative leaders met on Tuesday at the Capitol to allow betting at his Maryland NFL venue.

WDVM will be speaking Wednesday with the vice chair of Montgomery County’s delegation, Alfred Carr, about how its neighbor, Prince George’s County, has overtaken job creation. This comes after Montgomery County has touted its international biotechnology corridor along I-270 as a magnet for job growth.

And finally, with a slew of anti-crime bills circulating on State Circle. we’ll take the pulse of lawmakers on prospects for passage. One related measure of note is a proposal to bar prospective employers from asking job applicants about any criminal history.



