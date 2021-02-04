Lawmakers look to provide some relief for child care providers

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Lawmakers in Maryland are trying to pass legislation to help childcare providers. In the age of COVID, childcare has grown to be more than just babysitting and is critical to reopening the economy.

“If we don’t have good childcare for our kids we are not going to recover from this and the businesses won’t recover and we cant get back to work,” said Sen. Nancy King.

Delegate Jared Soloman has introduced House Bill (HB) 608, the Child Care Provider Support Act. The bill will provide much-needed resources to struggling child care providers across Maryland. Under the bill, center-based programs and family child care homes that have closed or are struggling to remain open will receive much-needed support grants.

“Childcare is foundational to our economy because we cannot have a stable workforce without it,” said Vice President of Education Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Cheryl Oldham. “And it’s clear if we don’t find long-term cross-sector solutions to this crisis, the negative impact on our workforce and economy will be felt for years to come.”

During the pandemic, two-thirds of parents had to change their childcare arrangements, and many more have had to leave the workforce entirely. On top of that, some childcare providers feel like they have been forgotten.

The bill establishes a grant program in the Department of Commerce (in consultation with the

State Department of Education) to provide funds to support the development and expansion of child care programs.

To be eligible for a grant, a child care provider must:

Be in operation before March 2020;

Be open and operational on or after September 30, 2020;

Have a certificate of good standing in the state;

Accept state scholarship vouchers; or

Can demonstrate financial stress of disruption in operation, including the loss of 20% of enrollment for a period of at least 2 months from March 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021

Grant awards may be used by eligible grantees only for the following purposes:

Payroll expenses

Rent or mortgage expense

Utility expenses

Other similar expenses necessary for the operation of the childcare programs.

You can contact your legislators and ask them to the Child Care Provider Support Act.