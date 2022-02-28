MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen joined other advocates Monday morning to highlight the importance of the Chesapeake Bay.

The meeting was all part of the kickoff for the Choose Clean Water Coalition Lobby Week which happens every year to remind Congress of the importance of this vital watershed.

The coalition is looking to meet its funding goal of $91 million for the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay program. The coalition is also asking for additional funds like:

$15 million for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Chesapeake WILD Program, a program that would assist local partners with on-the-ground habitat restoration and protection

$8.1 billion for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, a program that provides critical funding to 1,779 local governments throughout the Chesapeake region to secure their water infrastructure

Fully funding and implementing the conservation programs under the 2018 Farm Bill to ensure that well run, responsible farms in the Chesapeake region remain economically viable. These programs are essential for regulated agricultural operations to meet federal requirements under the Clean Water Act and help farmers meet state regulations that address both farm health and water quality.

Sen. Van Hollen says protecting the bay is an uphill battle especially after the previous administration implemented heavy cuts to critical funding.

“We know that we’re not currently meeting our targets for 2025. We are working hard to try to get the annual $9.5 million dollar appropriation for the Chesapeake Bay,” Sen. Van Hollen said during the kickoff. “That’s obviously growth from the times that the previous administration was trying to zero out it out entirely.”

The Clean Water Coalition is made up of 270 nonprofits located all around the Chesapeake Bay watershed that are working to preserve and protect the waters in the bay.