Laurel man charged in 40-year-old cold case

MARYLAND — A man from Laurel was charged with rape and murder in a kidnapping case that had remained unsolved for almost 40 years.

Howard Jackson Bradberry, Jr., age 62, was arrested after DNA test results linked him to a 1982 crime scene where a then-28-year-old Laney Lee McGadney was found stabbed to death in a vacant lot.

Nearly 40 years later, Bradberry has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree rape and kidnapping.

“We hope that after nearly 40 years, Laney McGadney’s family can have some kind of peace with this arrest,” said Police Chief Lisa Myers. “Nothing will ever erase the pain of losing a loved one in such a violent and tragic way. Our cold case investigators are committed to bringing justice for victims and families, no matter how much time has passed.”

Bradberry is currently being held at the Howard County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.