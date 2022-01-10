Laura Neuman announces run for Governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Former Anne Arundel County Executive Laura Neuman officially launched her campaign for Maryland Governor, making her the first woman Democrat to enter the race.

The Republican-turned-Democrat served the remainder of John Leopold’s term as county executive but lost a bid to serve a full term. In an emotional announcement video, Neuman shared her story of growing up in an abusive household in East Baltimore and being raped at gunpoint. She said these experiences are what motivated her to run and to give every Marylander a “path to opportunity.”

“I never thought I’d be county executive, let alone run for Governor,” said Neuman. “When I became county executive of one of the largest and most scandal-plagued counties in Maryland, I made it more transparent, more efficient, and I earned the praise of both parties.”

Neuman is the 10th candidate to join the 2022 race for the Democratic nomination. The Democratic primary will be on June 28.