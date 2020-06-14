Latino community activist is showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — Protest have been happening everyday, people from all different race, age, and socioeconomic are coming together to take a stand.

Alonso Guemez is a latino community activist, and he wants to ensure that his culture stands with the African American community.

He is dedicated to showing his support and spreading awareness about the racial injustices that happens in the world, and even in the community.

Guemez, participates in many community based organizations, but his main objective is to promote change.

He strives to promote change within the community, so the next generation can do better and be better.

“ The reason why the protest was so important to me is because as a latino I feel it is important to show our support, because most latinos in the area have trouble voicing their opinions, because of the language barriers, but I feel that we should stand alongside our brothers and sisters, regardless to show support as we would want them to stand up for us and our people, who are being treated inhumanely.” said Guemez

Guemez went on to say that he wants to help better the community so the next generation can help re-shape the future.