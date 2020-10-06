Late night shooting leaves one dead in Lanham

Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-tips

LANHAM, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a shooting late Monday night in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before midnight police were called to the 5600 block of Duchaine Drive in Lanham for the report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived they found the male victim lying unresponsive next to a car with gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are now working to establish suspects and a motive in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-tips.