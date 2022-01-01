Late-night car crash leaves one dead

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Prince George’s County Police Department.

LANHAM, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates a fatal car crash in Lanham.

Police responded to the 9300 block of Good Luck Road at around 11 p.m. last night for a two-car collision.

One driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the second driver walked away unharmed.

However, police said a female passenger was transported to the hospital later passed away.

The road closed down in both directions for about three hours, but it reopened at around 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at (301) 352-1200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories