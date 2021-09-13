Late evening shooting leaves one dead and two wounded in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and two people in the hospital — including a child.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Addison Road South in District Heights around 8:30 p.m. There, they found two men and a child in a vehicle, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

We are on scene of a homicide in the 2000 block of Addison Road South in District Heights. pic.twitter.com/SMWQYQg8lh — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 13, 2021

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man and the child were taken to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the initial investigation, police found the incident took place on the 7600 block of Marlboro Pike. Anyone with information is asked to contact PG Crime Solvers.

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/c5WRKya46P — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 13, 2021