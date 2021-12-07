Last remaining ship from Pearl Harbor docked in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM )– Tuesday, Dec. 7, was all about honoring those men and women who lost their lives during the attack of Pearl Harbor eight decades ago. Members of the Historic Ships in Baltimore hosted a remembrance.

The public was able to board the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter WHEC 37. During the time of the attack, the ship was operating as part of the Destroyer Division 80, which was based in Honolulu, Hawaii. Now, the ship is turned into a museum for the public to learn more about the crewmen who worked on that ship.

Florence Strawser is a part of the Sons and Daughters Pearl Harbor Survivors in Maryland. She said it is important to honor those who lost their lives eight decades ago. She also says it was surreal to see this piece of history.

“It’s a piece of history and it’s kinda like you can touch history it’s like when you go somewhere and you can actually see what happens,” Strawser said.

A few songs and remarks — and even a wreath memorial — were just a few things that happened at the ceremony. Once the ceremony was completed guests had the opportunity to tour the ship. Chris Rowsom is the Executive Director of Historic Ships in Baltimore. He said the reason why they held this ceremony is so people will never forget.

“They are not around anymore and the ship is still here, the ship is their legacy… the service and sacrifice that they gave to their country and the ship is testament to that,” Rowsom said.

He hopes that with the ship being docked in Baltimore that people will be able to learn about the ship’s history and why the ship is famous in the United States Coast Guard.

“We don’t forget about the ship’s history they learn about what happened, why the ship is well known why it is still here,” Rowsom continued.

Never forgetting the tragic events that unfolded on December 7, 1941. Tours of the ship will officially begin on Thursday. Rowsom also said when you buy a ticket for the ship, you can use that ticket to explore the other historic ships that are in the harbor.