TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials responded to the area of Sherman Avenue between Carroll Avenue and Maple Avenue to reports of a large tree collapse.

According to officials, the large tree took down live wires and led to multiple spot fires in the neighborhood. Officials say multiple people were evacuated from their homes. There is also a power outage in the neighborhood and several roads have been closed.

No injuries have been reported.