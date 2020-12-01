L’Arche Frederick looks to build its first home in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Frederick is home to thousands of residents, and now the organization L’Arche Frederick is looking to build its first home.

L’Arche is a community of people with and without disabilities who look to do life together. What began as a planning group back in 2008, L’Arche Frederick is now looking to join the ranks of over 150 communities in 38 countries, and open its first home in the state of Maryland. There are currently 17 L’Arche homes in the U.S.

“We plan to be here for the long haul L’Arche’s mission is to create lifelong homes where people live in intentional communities,” said Megan Guzman, community leader and executive director of L’Arche- Frederick.

L’Arche believes that no matter who you are, or where you come from, everyone deserves a stable home life and that’s what they’re hoping to achieve.

“We welcome people with intellectual disabilities and enlarge their core members, and we welcome assistance to our people without disabilities who are housemates, share life in the home and provide some direct support for the core members in the home.”

Living in a L’Arch community is an opportunity that helps everyone involved by offering each individual a chance to lead and assist their housemates.

“In L’Arche we say that they are mutually transforming relationships. that each person in L’Arche brings the best of themselves, brings their gifts, and nurtures the community with them. “

Ready to begin this next step, the organization is currently in the process of seeking licensure from the state and a space to move into, so the dream of a perfect home can become a reality.

“We’re ready, we are ready to open our first home and welcome people with and without disabilities, to build a community together.”

The organization currently holds prayer and fellowship events on the third Friday of every month. To learn more about the organization or how you can help, click here.