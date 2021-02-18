Lala Anthony talks about the importance of mental health

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mental health is very important, and the pandemic has taught many of us that life is short and it’s crucial to prioritize yourself — even when you’re a celebrity.

WDVM 25 News Reporter Nordea Lewis, sat down with actress, producer, and author Lala Anthony from the Hit TV show “Power” to discuss mental health and gain tips on how busy moms can still prioritize themselves.

Anthony explained that its important to unplug and relax your mind. At times many people are constantly on the go and oftentimes they forget to take care of themselves.

Anthony says it is crucial to slow down, reflect on your life, and spend time with loved ones. As a working mom, Anthony says in order to care for others you must care for yourself and it all begins with mental health.

The actress also recommends working moms to partake in her favorite on the go snack www.kelloggs.com