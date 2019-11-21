Laid-off workers may get added legal protections

Trone's bill would require a 90-day advance notice and require employers to tell the affected workers of their eligibility for benefits.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Legislation introduced Thursday by U.S. Representative David Trone (D-Md.) will give workers about to lose their job more of a heads-up.

Trone’s legislation amends the federal WARN Act which requires employers give a 60-day advance notice before a layoff. Trone’s bill would require a 90-day advance notice and require employers to tell the affected workers of their eligibility for benefits.

The trigger for Trone’s proposal was the recent job loss at the Luke Mill plant in Allegany County. Not all job seekers can necessarily find work in as little as 60 days, the congressman says, so the extra month may help those laid-off to land new employment.